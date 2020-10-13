Prolific offender on trial for horrific crash in West Kelowna

Photo: Sean Thomas A prolific Kelowna offender allegedly fled police, leading to this September 2019 crash.

The trial for a West Kelowna man charged with multiple counts of dangerous driving prior to a horrific collision began Tuesday in Kelowna.

Prolific offender John Aronson appeared via video conference for the first day of his trial, pleading not guilty to all charges.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2019, Aronson was driving westbound along Highway 97 towards West Kelowna - just hours after being released from custody related to a high-profile takedown at Orchard Park Mall in January that year.

The arrest saw police shoot at Aronson several times, following an incident the day before when Aronson pepper sprayed another driver.

Aronson, facing a total of 22 charges last September for various offences, struck a plea deal, and plead guilty to six while all others were dropped by the Crown.

Having remained in custody since his Jan. 2019 arrest, Aronson was sentenced to time served and released on Sept. 23.

Despite being disqualified from driving, Aronson drove that evening across the William R. Bennett bridge, and was heading towards West Kelowna when he caused the head-on collision.

A female motorist who witnessed the collision testified Tuesday she first noticed Aronson's car when it came speeding up from the right hand side, and abruptly cut in front of another vehicle.

"It was going much faster than we were driving," she says. "That was my first alert that something wasn't right."

According to her testimony and dash cam footage that captured the events, Aronson then directed his vehicle to cut across the median and travel into oncoming traffic, causing a multi-vehicle collision.

Given "no time" to brake or avoid the collision, a truck driver travelling eastbound into Kelowna hit Aronson's vehicle head-on, spinning multiple times before feeling the impact of the car behind him and coming to a halt.

The driver of the truck told the court he got out of his vehicle, did a 360 degree turn on the spot to check for blood, turned off the gas tanks in his truck and heard the screams of Aronson pleading for help.

Aronson, appearing via video conference, spoke up to apologize to the driver seated in the witness stand, before being asked by Justice Clarke Burnett to not address any of the witnesses.

Despite sustaining only minor physical injuries, the driver of the Dodge Ram 1500 says more than a year on, the psychological impact has been significant.

He returned to work last week for the first time since the events of Sept. 23, and has been seeing a counsellor since Feb. to help deal with the trauma.

"I just couldn't get my head together. It's been a challenge this past year. It's like my whole life has been flipped upside down ... physically I'm fine but mentally it's been a challenge. Even talking about it now is difficult."

Aronson remains in custody and the three-day trial will continue through to Thursday.