Massive lighthouse proposed for winery would be West Kelowna's tallest building

Photo: West Kelowna city council A planned winery in West Kelowna wants to build a lighthouse more than 35-metres tall

West Kelowna city council has postponed its decision on a large lighthouse proposed for a winery near Goats Peak to allow for public feedback.

Monette Farms has purchased the 17-acre parcel at 2789 Hwy. 97 South in 2019 with plans of developing the property into a 12-acre estate vineyard and winery.

“We wanted this place to be a ‘beacon’ for tourism and local pride, and as it happens sometimes the simplest version of an idea is the best one,” said the applicant in a letter to council.

As a result, the winery is proposing its tasting room be a 35-metre tall lighthouse complete with a viewing platform around the top. The building would be West Kelowna’s tallest; Mission Hill’s bell tower is 33.8 metres when measured from its lower-level base.

While city councillors were eager to approve the non-farm use application required to green-light the winery in general, they all wanted more information on the large lighthouse.

Coun. Doug Findlater said since the application became public on Friday, he’s heard feedback ranging from “ghastly piece of junk” to “wonderful landmark.”

At eight-storeys tall, fire chief Jason Brolund said the structure meets the high-rise classification in the building code, meaning his firefighters would need new training.

“I have no doubt that high-rises are coming and this may well be the catalyst to roll that program out,” Brolund said.

Coun. Carol Zanon did not hold back with her opinion of the lighthouse, “I deplore this as the epitome of bad taste,” adding “there are no lighthouses on this lake.”

Coun. Jayson Zilkie, however, noted that bell towers held no significance to West Kelowna prior to Mission Hill’s going up — but that one is now iconic. He, like other councillors, said he found the renders of the lighthouse in the application lacking in sufficient detail to gain approval.

“I don’t object to new ideas, thinking outside the box,” said Mayor Gord Milsom, suggesting the lighthouse could become a tourist attraction.

Planning staff told council the lighthouse would not be visible from the nearby Goat's Peak subdivision but would be visible from Gorman's Mill.

Council unanimously voted to postpone the approval of the height variance required for the lighthouse to allow the proponent to provide more information while voting to approve the non-farm use application for the winery in general.