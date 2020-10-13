Man sentenced to 5 years for violent sex assault has appeal dismissed

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Jeremy Czechowski

This story contains graphic details that may not be suitable for all readers.

B.C.’s highest court has upheld the conviction of a West Kelowna man found guilty of a violent rape.

Jeremy Czechowski was convicted in 2018 of sexual assault causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement, attempting to choke and uttering threats, stemming from an incident on Feb. 21, 2016.

On the day he was sentenced to five years in prison — April 5, 2019 — he appealed his sentence and was released on bail.

On Tuesday, a three-judge panel upheld the trial judge's ruling, throwing out Czechowski’s appeal.

Czechowski appealed his conviction on several fronts, but was only successful in convincing the appeals court that the trial judge erred by “admitting and relying on expert evidence beyond the expert’s qualifications and by relying on a prior consistent statement to bolster the complainant’s credibility.”

Despite the misstep by the judge, the appeals court upheld the conviction on the basis that the remaining evidence against Czechowski would have still resulted in a conviction.

During Czechowski’s original sex assault trial in May 2018, courts heard that the victim, M, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, had come to Czechowski's West Kelowna home with a friend after a night out clubbing. M had believed they were going to Czechowski's house to buy cocaine.

The court heard how Czechowski had ripped off M's underwear shortly after she arrived, and brought her purse to an upstairs bedroom. M followed him to retrieve her belongings.

“While in the bedroom, the accused pulled off her dress, pushed her onto the bed and began to have anal sex with her,” Justice Kenneth Ball said when he sentenced Czechowski. “He grabbed her throat and was squeezing hard. She was having difficulty breathing and worried that she would become unconscious."

Over a period of several hours, Czechowski left the room on several occasions, before coming back to the room and forcing M to have unprotected anal sex, two other separate times.

While Czechowski maintains to this day that the sex was consensual, M testified she did not consent, the trial judge ruled that regardless, she had been too intoxicated to consent.

After the third separate sexual assault that night, M found her cell phone and left the home. She was found by an RCMP officer hiding in a nearby bush just before 7 a.m.

Czechowski is also facing a separate charge of breaching his bail conditions related to an alleged incident in August.