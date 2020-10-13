Rogers brings 5G technology to most of Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

Rogers today launched its 5G service in more B.C. communities, including several throughout the Thompson-Okanagan.

The technology features ultra-low latency for near-instantaneous responsiveness, allowing clients on the Rogers Infinite and Rogers for Business Shared Unlimited Data plans to have access to the most advanced wireless technology.

The 5G service was introduced to areas like Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon and Kamloops earlier this year, but now it is available in West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, Summerland, Oliver, Osoyoos and Merritt.

“We’re excited to roll out 5G to more communities large and small so that customers in British Columbia can use the latest 5G devices to their full potential,” Rogers wireless president Brent Johnston said in a press release.

Rogers says its 5G network will be able to provide innovations like real-time traffic management to reduce gridlock and commute time, remote health care and virtual surgery for isolated communities, drones using thermal imaging to better inform firefighters trying to fight forest fires and multi-player, lag-free gaming on the go.

The coverage map for the Rogers 5G network can be found here.