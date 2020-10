Photo: Dave Ogilvie

A woman with a broken ankle was assisted by emergency services on Monday afternoon after getting into trouble on a bike trail in the Glenrosa area.

West Kelowna Fire Department attended the incident at about 2:30 p.m., as well as BC Ambulance Services.

Shortly afterwards, the ATV Gator was deployed to help rescue the woman from the trail at the top of Smith Creek Road.

