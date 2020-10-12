164051
West Kelowna  

Local resident John Patricelli finds roofing nails on Tallus Ridge trail

Nails found on hiking trail

Roofing nails scattered in front of him was the last thing John Patricelli expected to find while out hiking with his wife on Sunday afternoon. 

The couple were walking in the Tallus Ridge area, and were crossing onto a trail that cut through a grass field near the end of Paramount Drive when they made the unpleasant discovery.

"People use the trail for everything, like mountain biking," he says. "I'd be choked if I blew a tire in that area, and I ride it as well. It's ridiculous. What's next - are you going to tie a wire across the tree, across the trail?"

Patricelli says it was clear the nails had been freshly placed, as he had hiked the same trail on Friday afternoon and did not notice anything out of the ordinary. 

"I always look ahead of me for debris, I mean there could be anything, and there was nothing on Friday, so when we walked down today we saw them right away, and it just went on for almost 100 yards. Somebody peppered it with the nails ... somebody bought them recently, because they're brand, shiny, spanking new nails."

After speaking with a member of the RCMP who attended the scene, Patricelli took it upon himself to inform other trail users of the risk, including a group of women who had just been horse riding on the trail, and others walking their dogs. 

"If you let your dog run, it's going to run up the trail. There was a lady going there with her Husky and another dog with a frisbee and I go, 'hey, don't go near that area. I don't know about the other areas, but watch out for nails'... people should know about that." 

Patricelli and his wife moved from Vancouver to the Okanagan earlier this year and say they're blown away by the outdoor spaces to be enjoyed here, but would like them to stay nail-free. 

Kelowna RCMP informed Patricelli a report would be filed following the incident. 

