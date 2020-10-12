163427
162388
West Kelowna  

Local resident John Patricelli clears roofing nails on Tallus Ridge trail

Trail cleared of roofing nails

- | Story: 313137

UPDATED: 4:25 p.m.

John Patricelli spent his Thanksgiving morning picking up roofing nails that had been scattered across a Tallus Ridge trail, after initially making the discovery on Sunday afternoon. 

Patricelli was joined by Paramount Drive residents who also volunteered to help, and together the group collected a bag full of the nails, weighing at least a couple of pounds. 

"Better clean it up, right? It's my community now too ... hopefully it doesn't happen again." 

He says after last night's rain, fresh doe and fawn tracks could be seen in the ground on the trail where the nails had been placed. 

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

Roofing nails scattered in front of him was the last thing John Patricelli expected to find while out hiking with his wife on Sunday afternoon. 

The couple were walking in the Tallus Ridge area, and were crossing onto a trail that cut through a grass field near the end of Paramount Drive when they made the unpleasant discovery.

"People use the trail for everything, like mountain biking," he says. "I'd be choked if I blew a tire in that area, and I ride it as well. It's ridiculous. What's next - are you going to tie a wire across the tree, across the trail?"

Patricelli says it was clear the nails had been freshly placed, as he had hiked the same trail on Friday afternoon and did not notice anything out of the ordinary. 

"I always look ahead of me for debris, I mean there could be anything, and there was nothing on Friday, so when we walked down today we saw them right away, and it just went on for almost 100 yards. Somebody peppered it with the nails ... somebody bought them recently, because they're brand, shiny, spanking new nails."

After speaking with a member of the RCMP who attended the scene, Patricelli took it upon himself to inform other trail users of the risk, including a group of women who had just been horse riding on the trail, and others walking their dogs. 

"If you let your dog run, it's going to run up the trail. There was a lady going there with her Husky and another dog with a frisbee and I go, 'hey, don't go near that area. I don't know about the other areas, but watch out for nails'... people should know about that." 

Patricelli and his wife moved from Vancouver to the Okanagan earlier this year and say they're blown away by the outdoor spaces to be enjoyed here, but would like them to stay nail-free. 

Kelowna RCMP informed Patricelli a report would be filed following the incident. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More West Kelowna News

163625
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4276703
1150 felix rd
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$634,900
more details
161974


162546


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Koa
Koa Kelowna SPCA >




154284


Thanksgiving memes

Galleries
Happy Thanksgiving!
Please please I don’t have any time for any gossip
Galleries
Ian Gillan: ‘I joined Black Sabbath by mistake’
Music
Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan joined Black Sabbath by mistake...
Toddler falls asleep while riding in his remote controlled car
Must Watch
Little Noah falls asleep during his car ride.
Big fluffy dogs start their weekend with some ice cream
Must Watch
Lola and Ella decide to start their weekend with some tasty ice...




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162231