West Kelowna  

Urgent and primary care centre has opened on a limited basis

Care centre soft opening

The new urgent and primary care centre in West Kelowna has opened with limited hours.

The facility, announced by Health Minister Adrian Dix a month ago, is open Monday to Friday only from 4:30 until 8:30 p.m.

The care centre is located within the Westridge Centre at Main Street and Elliott Road.

In a presentation Thursday, the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District board was told one of the first patients seen at the care centre was an elderly man who had sprained his ankle.

Instead of making the trip across the bridge to KGH, he instead was seen by a physician and physiotherapist at the centre.

The care centre is expected to expand hours in the coming weeks, with an official opening sometime in November.

The district board also approved a $1.2 million request from Interior Health for the urgent and primary care centre.

The funding was for capital improvements to make space functional for primary care.

