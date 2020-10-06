West Kelowna council approves borrowing up to $11M to build a new city hall

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna can now begin the process of finding a location for a new city hall.

City council paved the way Tuesday after giving adoption to a loan authorization bylaw, allowing the city to borrow up to $11M for a new city hall.

Chief administrative officer Paul Gipps told council the bylaw is identical to one given initial approval in February, but was put on the backburner as they city focused on the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, and dealt with the economic fallout from COVID-19.

He says with progress being made on the water treatment plant and other road and sidewalk project moving forward, the city is now in a position to tackle city hall.

"During these last eight months, we have done a number of financial reviews to ensure there will be no new tax increases to the community," said Gipps.

"The money we have been putting away each year will more than pay for the principle and interest on this project.

"If adopted, staff will move forward with city hall site selection. Design and construction tenders of course need to move forward quite quickly. We'll get some designs down so we can answer a lot of questions that will be coming up, along with partnership opportunities."

Council was unanimous in its support of moving forward, but not at any cost.

"This is an opportunity we have to take advantage of right now," said Coun. Jason Friesen.

"If and when we get to the time, I hope we aren't looking at a Taj Mahal, $18 million is a lot of money. I hope we can come in under that. I encourage staff to do whatever we can to make it a nice, but functional building.'

Coun. Doug Findlater, who has advocated for a new city hall, reminded his fellow councillors the current facility at Mount Boucherie was taken away from the community.

"We promised to give it back, and this is the time," he said."

Findlater said the time is right with interest rates at historic lows and the cost of construction also low.

He also indicated a new city hall would allow the city to vacate, and potentially sell off some properties including the Westbank and Lakeview irrigation offices which he expected could fetch up to $1 million each.

"Now is the time for us to move forward," said Mayor Gord Milsom.

"This has been a temporary facility here. We've been here for 10 years, and never anticipated to be here for that length of time. Our employees are working at six different locations, so the time is right."