West Kelowna council to consider loan for new city hall

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Signs from 2016 referendum campaign.

Now that the financing is all but in place for the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, West Kelowna city council is ready to turn its attention to a new city hall.

Council will be asked Tuesday to consider a City Hall Loan Authorization Bylaw which will pave the way for the city to construct a new city hall.

According to information released by the city Monday afternoon, the bylaw would allow for the design, build and financing a new city hall with no new tax increases.

In early February, before the city, and the country were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, council gave first three readings to a borrowing bylaw that will utilize a segment of the Local Government Act that will allow it to borrow up to $11M without going to a referendum or alternate approval process.

The city has been placing $700,000 annually into a reserve account specifically earmarked for construction of a new civic facility. That fund, according to city officials, is expected to reach about $7 million by 2022.

Plans to move forward with the loan authorization were put on hold as the city, and residents, faced the economic fallout from the pandemic, and continued to focus on a funding formula for the new water treatment.

A long-term borrowing plan for the Rose Valley plant, which will add $34 a year to the tax bill of each affected property owner for the next 25 years, was authorized last Friday.

Officials state that, in addition to water, road and sidewalk projects now underway, a top council priority remains returning Mount Boucherie Community Centre back to the public by building a new city hall.

The decision by council comes four years after a heated borrowing process and referendum narrowly turned down the city's desire at the time to borrow the funds necessary from taxpayers for a civic building on Elliott Road.

That debate came down to water vs. city hall.

There is no indication as of yet whether the city has found a location for a new city hall, or a construction timeline.