West Kelowna  

Upgrades to take place Tuesday on Glen Canyon Greenway Trail

Part of Glen Canyon closed

A portion of the Glen Canyon Greenway Trail will be closed Tuesday between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Members of the Gellatly Bay Trails and Parks Society will complete the installation of crib steps and raising planks on two areas along the trail in Glen Canyon Regional Park downstream from the Acorn bridge and upstream of the Doe Trail bridge.

Visitors are asked to respect trail closure signs and adjust their trail use to stay out of the closed area.

All 30 regional parks and 20 RDCO community parks remain open for residents to safely enjoy. 

