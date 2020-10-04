163233
West Kelowna  

Two crashes on Westside see vehicles go over embankments

2 go over embankments

Vehicles went over embankments in two separate incidents on the Westside Saturday night.

About 10:20 p.m., a vehicle reportedly went off Westside Road south of Bear Creek Provincial Park.

Wilson's Landing Firefighters responded the incident.

Another crash was reported about 10 p.m. on Jackpine Forest Service Road in Upper Glenrosa.

The incident happened at the 28-kilometre mark of the dirt road, above the Telemark trails.

It's believed a long line rescue was needed to reach the driver.

Details of both incidents are not known at this time, along with the severity of any injuries.

 

