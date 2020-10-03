163477
West Kelowna  

West Kelowna fire crews douse brush fire on Mount Boucherie Friday night

West Kelowna firefighters doused a brush fire on Mount Boucherie Friday night.

Crews responded to the fire about 10 p.m., one-third of the way up the mountain.

Assistant Fire Chief Brent Watson says the Rank 2 fire was about 30x30 metres in size, in steep terrain, and was starting to move uphill.

Crews were able to connect to a hydrant at the bottom of the hill and advance hose lines up to the fire.

They had the fire fully extinguished in about 30 minutes, after which crews dug a hand guard around the fire’s perimeter.

The fire was caused by an unauthorized campfire that escaped its protective ring, and got into the surrounding grass and brush, says Watson.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded with 14 personnel, four apparatus, a safety and a command unit.

WKFR reminds residents that although fire season is winding down, conditions remain dry and potentially hazardous.

