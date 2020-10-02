160621
West Kelowna  

West Kelowna given the approval for long-term borrowing plan for the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant

Water plant borrowing a go

West Kelowna residents are squarely in the city's corner concerning how to borrow funds necessary to construct the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant.

The deadline for affected residents to voice their disapproval of the city's long-term borrowing initiative passed Friday at 4 p.m.

Unofficially, fewer than 250 of the 8,267 affected properties sent petition-against forms to city hall prior to the deadline.

In order to halt the borrowing initiative, more than 50 per cent of local area property owners representing more than 50 per cent of assessed value, would have needed to issue a petition form.

If ultimately adopted by council, property owners who will receive water through the new treatment plant will pay an additional $34, on top of the current yearly water rate of $116 over the next 25 years.

That amount will be moved from water bills to a parcel tax, which will allow residents to defer their taxes.

Residents who choose not to pay long term can make a one-time lump sum payment of $2,815 in 2022.

Construction work is underway on the $75 million water treatment plant.

