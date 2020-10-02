Most property owners avoided penalties by paying taxes on time

Photo: Contributed CFO Warren Everton

The City of West Kelowna feared the worst, but hoped for the best when it came to property tax payment.

Despite the adverse economic affects of COVID-19, the city realized the latter.

Chief financial officer Warren Everton says nearly all property owners in the city were able to meet their municipal tax obligation by Wednesday's deadline to avoid penalties.

With property tax payments at 97.2 per cent, Everton says that is within typical previous years, while utility payments are also on par.

The original tax deadline was July 2, however, West Kelowna extended it to Sept. 30 to minimize financial hardships faced by several property owners due to the pandemic.

Council also lowered the tax increase from 4.8 per cent to 2.8 per cent.

“We responded early to make adjustments to operations and balance our service delivery to our city,” said Everton in a news release Thursday.

“We are seeing revenues such as utility payments remain consistent and recreation programming continues to be stable as the province’s return to sport Phase 3 is implemented.”

Everton says thanks to the residents of West Kelowna, the city's financial situation remains solid.

In late April as many business were ordered to, or chose to close due to COVID-19, Everton suggested the city adopt a Revenue Anticipation Borrowing bylaw allowing it to borrow up to $6 million to pay the bills, if necessary.

At the time, he presented council with several scenarios as to where the city's financial situation would stand depending how many paid their taxes on time.

Even at 95 per cent, he said there would be a shortfall of $2.44 million.

Everton tells Castanet News there is still $1.6 million outstanding, however, the city has not yet had to borrow to pay the bills just yet.