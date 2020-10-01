Residents ask AIM Roads to take responsibility for overpass road closure

Photo: Edwin Kron

Residents are asking AIM Roads to take responsibility for their role in the Westside Road/Hwy 97 overpass closure on Wednesday, after witnesses saw crews applying oil to the road the night before.

The overpass remained closed for a few hours in both directions mid-morning Wednesday, due to what was believed to be an accidental oil spill.

AIM Roads arrived just before 11:30 a.m. to cover the impacted portion of the overpass with absorball and gravel, and it was eventually reopened to motorists.

Shortly after, AIM Roads retweeted a tweet from Westbank FirstNation informing residents they were on scene to clean it up.

"A large quantity of linseed oil has spilled on the Westside Road overpass, creating a slippery surface. AIM Roads is present on scene, and is applying absorball and gravel to the spill to address this concern. It is anticipated that this will be resolved shortly."

However, long-time Westside resident James Campbell says he saw AIM Roads applying the oil to the road the night before.

"I travelled on the overpass Tuesday night September 29 at approximately 9 p.m. and witnessed AIM Road Maintenance crew applying whatever that oily substance was at that time.



"Your initial report suggested that AIM was cleaning up an oil spill, when in fact, I saw them applying this substance the night before ... I would just like to see AIM take some responsibility for their actions, as I have noticeably seen poor road conditions and maintenance since they took over the contract."

Resident Chyrese Lund also witnessed crews applying the substance to the overpass Tuesday evening.

Lund says she initially "thought nothing of it," until she drove through the overpass the next morning on her way into Kelowna.

"When I came into town [Wednesday] morning, I slid going through the intersection, so I called AIM Roads and they said they put it there on purpose, as part of maintenance.

"It was a little crazy. It was definitely breathtaking going through the intersection, not able to stop."

Linseed oil treatment, when applied as a thin coat, can protect concrete surfaces from winter damage.

Castanet reached out to AIM Roads and was referred to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

A response from the ministry is expected Thursday.