West Kelowna  

West Kelowna RCMP seize drugs and firearms from home

Guns, drugs found in raid

Police have arrested five people and seized drugs, firearms and cash following the search of a residence and motorhome in West Kelowna

The West Kelowna RCMP's Community Safety Unit executed a warrant at a residence and motorhome located in the 2000-block of Last Road on Wednesday following an investigation into drug trafficking.

“During their search of the property, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs from inside the residence,” said Const. Solana Paré, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP.

“A variety of weapons including five firearms, ammunition, imitation firearms and a large amount of cash was also seized by police. Officers also seized a motorhome from the property in relation to proceeds of crime.”

A 50-year-old male from West Kelowna was later released to appear in court at a later date. 

If you suspect criminal activity in your neighbourhood, please contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.net or at 1-800-222-8477.

