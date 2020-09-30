Search warrant reveals identity of 2nd victim of Kelowna shooting

Sarita Patel

RCMP have confirmed a police raid Tuesday in a West Kelowna trailer park was in connection to the investigation of a murder in August.

Police would not say exactly how many firearms were seized from the home in the McDougall Estates RV Park, but homeowner John Anderson told Castanet it was between 20 and 25, along with thousands of rounds of ammunition.

While he declared the search was "illegal," Anderson showed reporters the search warrant he was served with by officers, which said the raid was conducted in connection to the Cory Patterson homicide investigation.

On August 30 a vehicle pulled up to Kelowna General Hospital’s ER department. Inside were two men suffering from gunshot wounds — one alive, one dead.

Police have already identified the dead man as Cory Patterson, but the search warrant documents have now revealed the second and surviving victim of the shooting to be Erick Soza.

RCMP believe both men were shot while in their vehicle in the McCulloch Road area and spent multiple days searching the area for evidence.

On Tuesday, Anderson told reporters the police believe a close family member of his could be involved in the shooting, something he completely denies.

He says his collection of guns has nothing to do with the homicide and he has fully legal permits and paperwork for all of them. The search also saw police seize Anderson’s phone.

RCMP declined to release any additional information.