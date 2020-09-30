162805
162228
West Kelowna  

West Kelowna seeks to work with WFN for grant money to build sidewalks

Collaborating on sidewalks

- | Story: 312076

The City of West Kelowna hopes a partnership with Westbank First Nation will help in its bid to secure grant money to build much needed sidewalks.

Many of the projects envisioned would bisect both city and WFN jurisdictions.

"We have reached out to the Westbank First Nation and we are looking to them for a partnership opportunity for this grant," said CAO Paul Gipps.

He says it makes sense because in some instances WFN owns one side of a street and the city the other side.

He also says working together makes it more likely a grant application will be successful.

Director of engineering Allen Fillion told West Kelowna council Tuesday the city hopes to apply for at least $2.5 million from the Investing in Canada Grant – COVID-19 Resilience Stream.

Fillion identified sidewalk projects on Shannon Lake Road, Old Okanagan Highway and Stevens Road.

He says one project in particular on Shannon Lake Road would intersect with WFN lands. To get the work done properly and extend sidewalks all the way to the Shannon Lake Store, it makes sense to partner with WFN.

Fillion says the band is eager to work with the city, but it is unclear whether they will go in as co-applicants or provide a letter of support.

The deadline for submitting the application is Thursday.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More West Kelowna News

162111
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


162936


Real Estate
4247545
357 bornais st
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$723,900
more details
162111


163494


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Weasley
Weasley Kelowna SPCA >




161329


Perfection is possible

Galleries
This gallery is absolute perfection.
Perfection is possible (2)
Galleries
Baby won’t let Dad in…
Must Watch
Elliana won’t let her dad come in her room to hang up his...
Hilary Duff ‘frustrated’ by typecasting following Lizzie McGuire success
Showbiz
Hilary Duff "went through big frustrations" as...
Cat tries to meow while shaking head
Must Watch
Cat goes for a different dialect while shaking head.




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162609
161910