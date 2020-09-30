West Kelowna seeks to work with WFN for grant money to build sidewalks

Photo: Google Street View

The City of West Kelowna hopes a partnership with Westbank First Nation will help in its bid to secure grant money to build much needed sidewalks.

Many of the projects envisioned would bisect both city and WFN jurisdictions.

"We have reached out to the Westbank First Nation and we are looking to them for a partnership opportunity for this grant," said CAO Paul Gipps.

He says it makes sense because in some instances WFN owns one side of a street and the city the other side.

He also says working together makes it more likely a grant application will be successful.

Director of engineering Allen Fillion told West Kelowna council Tuesday the city hopes to apply for at least $2.5 million from the Investing in Canada Grant – COVID-19 Resilience Stream.

Fillion identified sidewalk projects on Shannon Lake Road, Old Okanagan Highway and Stevens Road.

He says one project in particular on Shannon Lake Road would intersect with WFN lands. To get the work done properly and extend sidewalks all the way to the Shannon Lake Store, it makes sense to partner with WFN.

Fillion says the band is eager to work with the city, but it is unclear whether they will go in as co-applicants or provide a letter of support.

The deadline for submitting the application is Thursday.