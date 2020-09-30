Residents should avoid Westside Road Hwy 97 overpass due to oil spill

Photo: Edwin Kron

UPDATED: 11:27 a.m.

AIM Roads is now covering the affected section of the overpass with sand to make it safe to drive on.

More to come.

ORIGINAL: 11:20 a.m.

Motorists should avoid the Westside Road Highway 97 overpass, as both lanes are closed due to an oil spill Wednesday mid-morning.

Resident Edwin Kron says he first came across the incident at 9:45 a.m. and there is no detour available at this time.

"It's real slick," says Kron.

Westbank First Nations, RCMP, West Kelowna fire department and AIM Roads are all on scene and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area for the time being.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.