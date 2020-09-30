West Kelowna will begin process of legalizing, and regulating short-term rentals

Photo: pixabay

The City of West Kelowna will begin the long process of legalizing short-term rentals within the city.

Council Tuesday was given the choice of continuing to make the practice illegal and stepping up enforcement to try and shut them down, or legalizing, and regulating them.

With several hundred already operating off sites such as Airbnb, VRBO and others, council one-by-one stated the preference, some grudgingly, to begin the process of legalization.

"The public would prefer us to prohibit them," said Coun. Carol Zanon.

"But, it's prohibited now, and it's still going on. We need to regulate it."

Coun. Rick deJong insisted the city already has legalized short-term rentals in the form of bed and breakfast operations.

"I am open to expansion of this," he said.

However, he said they should be kept to primary residences only and not run as businesses by out of town owners.

"One of the things that shocked me in this report is the number of short-term rentals that are whole homes and, to me, that is an issue.

"That's where we see a lot of our problems...with party houses. These are businesses, and if you want to run an accommodation business, open a hotel."

Coun. Jason Friesen told his fellow colleagues he believes short-term rentals are a vital part of tourism in the city, adding for what the city and the region has to offer, the city is underserved when it comes to the number of accommodations available to visitors.

But, he believes those operating short-term rentals need to pony up.

"Through licensing and taxes, if they want to do business in our community, they have to pay for it," said Zilkie.

Some communities have, on top of a requirement for a yearly business license, required short-term rental operators to collect and pay a tax similar to a hotel room tax.

However, director of development services Mark Koch told council in order to collect that tax, the city must already have a hotel room tax bylaw, which West Kelowna currently does not.

Just how much a license will cost and the sort of regulations imposed on operators will be determined in the coming months by staff who will review best practices from bylaws crafted by other municipalities.

Once a bylaw is crafted, the public will be engaged. There was some discussion around the table about bringing the public in at the beginning of the process, however it was agreed the process would be better served going the direction they decided to go.

Coun. Jayson Friesen said if he were a betting man, who would bet those living beside short-term rentals would be against it while those with short-term rentals would be in favour.

"This would take a year or two, and we need to do this quick," he said.

deJong added council needs to lead this process.

"To me it's not do we engage with the public, but when do we engage with the public.

"Let's formulate our best practices, lets formulate our game plan. Let's lead as a council, let's take that leadership role and show everybody where we want to take this, then ask for their input."

While the city works on a regulatory bylaw, it will also add a position to its bylaw staff to step up enforcement to crack down on the illegal short-term rentals within the city.

deJong did take issue with a comment made my Mayor Gord Milsom who stated short-term rentals were good for tourism.

"It's bleeding from the hotel industry, it's preventing and inhibiting growth in that industry.

"It does not contribute to a tourism tax. To me these are informal business at best."