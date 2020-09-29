163477
West Kelowna  

Peachland woman finds severed bear paw on her property

A Peachland woman made a startling discovery on her property Monday evening.

She had returned from Calgary Monday at about 10 p.m., when she noticed a severed bear paw on a pile of landscaping rocks.

“I thought, that's just a Halloween prank, thinking it's some kind of plastic paw, but there's flies around it,” said Tracie Gordon. “So I go grab a golf club and start poking at it, and there are tendons. That things real, oh my god.”

Gordon says there was no other nearby evidence of the bear, like blood or “a bear hopping around with no foot.”

She thinks maybe the paw ended up on her property after a bird dropped it, but she's not sure.

“It's just weird. It looks like it was actually chopped off,” she said, adding that it's at least eight inches in size. 

In the four years she's lived in Peachland, she's never come upon something like this before.

Gordon reached out to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, and left a message with them. Castanet has done the same, but hasn't heard back from them yet.

