NDP select Spring Hawes to run in Kelowna West

Spring Hawes will carry the colours of the NDP in Kelowna West in the Oct. 26 provincial election.

Hawes, a mortgage broker by profession, served two terms on the District of Invermere council.

She also sits on the board of Interior Health, and was previously president of Access in the Community for Equality, an accessibility advocacy group.

Hawes had previous political aspirations, running unsuccessfully for the nomination in Columbia River-Revelstoke in 2017.

Hawes is just the second candidates declared in the riding.

Incumbent Liberal MLA Ben Stewart is running for re-election.

The NDP has yet to nominate candidates in the other two Kelowna ridings.

The deadline for filing nomination papers is Oct. 2.