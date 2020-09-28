162618
West Kelowna  

Victim of fatal motorcycle crash identified, police seek witnesses

Fatal crash victim identified

UPDATE 2:05 p.m.

The victim of Sunday’s fatal motorcycle crash has been identified by friends and family on social media. 

Michael Odenbach, owner of Western Star Auctions, was behind the wheel of a motorcycle when it collided with the side of a pickup truck at the Hardy Street intersection.

That stretch of highway has been plagued by serious crashes for years, with residents of two nearby mobile home parks and visitors to Hardy Falls forced to make turns on and off the two-lane highway without the help of acceleration lanes. 

ORIGINAL 1:30 p.m.

RCMP are seeking witnesses to a crash on Highway 97 involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Sunday afternoon in Peachland.

On Sept. 27 at about 12:10 p.m., a red Chevrolet pickup entered the highway from Hardy Street and was struck by a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle. 

The lone rider, a man in his 40's was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries. 

Central Okanagan Traffic Services (COTS) will conduct the investigation and is seeking additional witnesses, including anyone that may have a dash camera video of the collision or the driving behaviour of the southbound motorcycle before the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision or any dash camera video is asked to contact COTS at 250-491-5354 or by email.

