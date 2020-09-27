West Kelowna RCMP have confirmed the motorcyclist involved in Sunday's crash has died

Photo: Colin Dacre

UPDATE 5:32 p.m.

West Kelowna RCMP have confirmed the motorcyclist who was involved in today's crash died at the scene.

BC Ambulance Service and the Peachland Fire Department were already on scene treating the man for serious injuries when police officers arrived.

The male succumbed to his injuries at the scene, says RCMP, and the next of kin has been notified.

The name of the deceased will not be released.

"The events leading up to the crash are still under investigation and limited details can been released. Currently, the scene has been cleared and the highway has been re-opened," reads the RCMP release.

Police are seeking assistance from any witnesses to the collision who were not interviewed by police at the scene.

Witnesses are asked to call West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

UPDATE 5:11 p.m.

Drive BC says Highway 97 the roads have reopened in both directions between Brent Road and Renfrew Road.

UPDATE 1:35 p.m.

Southbound traffic on Highway 97 is backed up to the other side of Peachland near Ponderosa Drive due to the vehicle incident.

UPDATE 1:25 p.m.

A single-lane is now alternating for vehicles on Highway 97 after a motorcycle and truck accident.

UPDATE 1:10 p.m.

Cars are now getting by in the northbound lanes on Highway 97.



A crash analyst is heading to the scene as RCMP are trying to clear the area right by the crash.

UPDATE 12:52 p.m.

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97 in both directions south of Peachland.

Castanet's Colin Dacre is at the scene and says the crash is between a motorcycle and truck.

DriveBC says the road is closed for 4.4 km between Brent Road and Renfrew Road.

There is no word on the severity or if there are any injuries at this time but DriveBC says an assessment is in progress with the next update coming at 2 p.m.

- With files from Colin Dacre

ORIGINAL 12:57 p.m.

It is slow going on Highway 97 at Antlers Beach in Peachland.

A vehicle incident has stopped traffic in both directions near the regional park.

At this time it's not clear what has caused the slowdown. Motorists say cars were getting by earlier but now traffic is at a standstill in both directions.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.