West Kelowna  

Under the BC Libertarian Party, Matt Badura becomes second candidate to run in the Kelowna West riding

Second candidate joins in

A second candidate has put his name in for the Kelowna West riding in the upcoming British Columbia election.

Kelowna resident Matt Badura announced Saturday he will be running in the riding for the BC Libertarian Party. So far, incumbent BC Liberal Ben Stewart is the only other candidate who's announced he's running in the riding.

Badura has lived in Kelowna for four years, and works as a project manager for a local roofing company.

“Being fiscally conservative yet socially liberal, I had a difficult time placing myself politically,” Badura said in a press release. “After being introduced to Libertarian ideals, I found a balance between autonomy and economic freedom.”

He also called the snap election "unnecessary."

“Calling an election in the middle of this exhausting period in our lives is a selfish power play and a waste of resources,” he said. “The limited time frame of a snap election is a large roadblock for those wanting to participate in our democratic process.”

While he's been acclaimed by the BC Libertarian Party, Badura is still working to get the required 75 signatures he needs to file his nomination papers with Elections BC.

Okanagan School of the Arts president Keith MacIntyre has also announced he's running for the BC Libertarian Party in the Penticton riding.

Candidates have until Oct. 2 to file their nomination papers for the Oct. 24 election. So far, the NDP has only announced two candidates in the eight Thompson-Okanagan ridings.

Incumbent BC Liberals Norm Letnick, Dan Ashton, Eric Foster, Greg Kyllo, Todd Stone and Peter Milobar are running in the Kelowna-Lake Country, Penticton, Vernon-Monashee, Shuswap, Kamloops-South Thompson and Kamloops-North Thompson ridings, respectively. 

Renee Merrifield is running for the BC Liberals in the Kelowna-Mission riding, after incumbent Steve Thompson chose not to seek re-election, while Oliver councillor Petra Veintimilla is running for the BC Liberals in the Boundary-Similkameen riding, after incumbent Linda Larson chose not to run again.

Summerland mayor Toni Boot has announced she's running for the NDP in the Penticton riding, while Roly Russell is running for the NDP in the Boundary-Similkameen riding. 

 

