Landlords on WFN lands are again able to evict tenants for non-payment of rent or utilities

Photo: Contributed

Westbank First Nation has taken steps which would allow landlords to end residential tenancy.

WFN council adopted measures to suspend evictions and all rent increases in April to minimize the impacts of layoffs and shutdowns due to COVID-19 restrictions implemented at the time by the provincial health officer.

Some of those restrictions were relaxed somewhat in early July, and were again eased earlier this month.

According to a brief news release, WFN council has determined, due to continued relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions, measures related to landlord and tenant relief have again been modified.

The changes, effective Sept. 8, will allow landlords to serve notice of rent increases effective no earlier than Jan. 1, 2021, and evict tenants for non-payment or late payment of rent or utilities, or for non-payment of an issued monetary order.

Landlords are also again permitted to enter rental units, with proper notice, while following public health measures.

WFN council and staff will continue to monitor the current pandemic situation as it relates to tenancy matters.

Tenants and landlords are encouraged to contact the WFN Residential Premises Administrator to support greater understanding of these changes.

Additional information can further be found here, or by contacting the WFN Residential Premises Administrator at 250-769-4999 or [email protected]