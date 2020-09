Photo: WFN

Old Ferry Wharf Road is closed, starting today, in Westbank to allow for the construction of a new sanitary sewer.



Local traffic only will be granted access through the site between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.



Motorists should expect minor delays in the area until Nov. 13.



Access to emergency vehicles will be maintained throughout the construction period.



For additional information or concerns, contact Onsite Civil Excavating at 250-878-8006.