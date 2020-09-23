163024
West Kelowna  

Man convicted of grisly Okanagan murder dies in prison

Murderer dies in prison

A man serving a life sentence for the second-degree murder of a low-level drug dealer in West Kelowna has died in prison. 

The Correctional Service of Canada has confirmed that Grant Fralic passed away at Bath Institution in Kingston, Ont. on Sept. 21 following a lengthy illness, apparently from natural causes.

Fralic had been serving a life sentence for second degree murder for the killing of Jody Mitchell Elliott in 2005.

The 26-year-old Elliott, was shot twice at a home in Westbank First Nation near the old ferry docks in November 2005. According to court documents, Elliott was taken into the woods where he was beaten and dismembered. Fralic later admitted he delivered the death blow with a shovel. Elliot's body was discovered off Bald Range Road.

Robert Scott Juker, Ramoncito Viejon and Daniel James Mader were convicted along with Fralic.

Robert Juker, was sentenced to eight and a half years in 2009, but died in August 2017. Ramoncito Viejon, the fourth man involved, was given 11 years for manslaughter.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada says it will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.   

