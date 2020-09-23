Handmade wooden structure burns down off Horizon Drive

Photo: Nicholas Johansen The remains of a wooden structure that burned off Horizon Drive Wednesday.

UPDATE 2:25 p.m.

A handmade wooden structure off West Kelowna's Horizon Drive went up in flames Wednesday afternoon.

The log structure, down a hill just north of Highway 97, is believed to have been lived in for the better part of the summer. Just after noon Wednesday, the structure caught fire, prompting a quick response from West Kelowna Fire Rescue crews.

“There was a structure down there that someone had built into a little camp, and it was fully involved,” said Captain Todd Moore. “It was pretty burned by the time we got in there ... the roof was burning as well.”

Moore said no one was in the area when they arrived, and it was unclear what had sparked the blaze. This is not the first time they've had to respond to the same spot.

“We'd been here before so we had a general idea of what we needed to do, that exact spot,” Moore said.

Due in part to the relatively cool conditions over the past several days, the fire did not spread to the surrounding forest before fire crews were able to knock it down.

The fire was located about 75 metres off Horizon Drive.

UPDATE 1:40 p.m.

Firefighters say a homeless encampment caught ablaze in the woods off Horizon Drive.

Crews managed to quickly douse the fire upon arrival.

More details will be available shortly.

ORIGINAL 1 p.m.

Firefighters in West Kelowna have extinguished a fire in the bush on Horizon Drive.

Fire crews were called to the fire just off Highway 97 shortly before 12:30 p.m. Residents in the area report the blaze briefly put up a large plume of smoke before firefighters doused it.

A pair of fire engines were in the process of mopping up by 1 p.m.

There is no word on the cause of the blaze at this time.