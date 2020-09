Photo: Nicholas Johansen

Firefighters in West Kelowna have extinguished a grass fire on Horizon Drive.

Fire crews were called to the fire just off Highway 97 shortly before 12:30 p.m. Residents in the area report the blaze briefly put up a large plume of smoke before firefighters doused it.

A pair of fire engines were in the process of mopping up by 1 p.m.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.