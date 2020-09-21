West Kelowna Fire Rescue are trying to rescue an injured hiker

Photo: Dave Ogilvie

UPDATE: 7:45 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene say the injured female hiker has been brought to a staging area at the base of Mount Boucherie and loaded into a waiting ambulance.

ORIGINAL: 7:20 p.m.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue have been called in to assist an injured hiker on Mount Boucherie.

Rescue teams were seen hiking up the trail off East Boundary Road for a woman who apparently injured her ankle and was unable to get back down.

Crews were equipped with a rescue basket.

Castanet will have more details when they become available.