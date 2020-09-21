Goats Peak housing development revived in West Kelowna

Photo: City of West Kelowna

A large housing development is West Kelowna, previously paused due to the rollout of the provincial speculation tax, is back in motion again.

New plans for 130 townhouse/duplex units and 60 single-family homes are coming before the city’s advisory planning commission this week.

Back in 2017, the City of West Kelowna adopted a development plan for a phased development of about 933 homes on 161 acres directly north of Goats Peak Regional Park.

But in 2018 as the provincial speculation tax was being rolled out and fought vigorously by the City of West Kelowna, developer Staburn Group put the Goats Peak development on ice, claiming the tax made the project unfeasible.

It is not clear if ownership of the project has changed since then. The new application is being represented by a planner with construction giant Emil Anderson.

The application says the site has already been subjected to a geotechnical review and environmental impacts are expected to be “low to moderate."