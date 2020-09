Photo: Dave Ogilvie

West Kelowna Fire Department responded to a rescue of a 67 year old Female with an ankle injury at the Rose Valley Regional Park trail on Westlake Rd on Saturday at around 5 p.m.

"We just had to go and help ambulance with getting the patient off the trail," said Brent Watson, assistant chief of operations.

The very minor incident didn't require major rescue, and was just off the main trail in the park.