Local biologist shares tips on how to spot a Northern Scorpion

Photo: Caitlyn Donadt Photo: Caitlyn Donadt Photo: Caitlyn Donadt 1 2 3 A West Kelowna woman with a passion for 'creepy crawlies' was pleasantly surprised after finding a Northern Scorpion in her backyard.

Caitlyn Donadt who has a background in environmental science is sharing some useful tips for those wanting to find their own scorpion.

Earlier this week, Donadt encountered her first Northern Scorpion in the Okanagan.

"I've actually looked for them here and I was surprised to find one in my backyard," she says. "My wife and I have made trips to southern Alberta to look for rattlesnakes and scorpions, so I've found them there but I've never seen them in B.C."

The scorpion has been hunkered down under a tarp in Donadt's backyard for the last four days and Donadt checks on it daily to see if it's still there.

"All scorpions have venom but some are more venomous than others," she says. "If you encounter one of these scorpions, they're very reluctant to sting. I've even seen people pick them up. I wouldn't recommend that just because there is the slight chance that you get stung."

Northern Scorpion venom is not life-threatening unless the person who is exposed to it has an allergic reaction, similar to a bee sting.

"A lot of people love wildlife, they love especially what we call charismatic megafauna such as bears, wolves, those kinds of things," says Donadt. "But, I feel like people don't pay as much attention to the little things. Especially things that people find scary like snakes, spiders or scorpions."

Donadt along with her wife Gail Classens document the local 'creepy crawlies' that they have encountered in the Okanagan and beyond on their Instagram page.

"It's just to give people a glimpse into that world, to see how interesting the pictures really are and just to introduce people to them in an interesting way," says Donadt. "Scorpions and spiders are usually portrayed in a really scary way. Theres very few that will actually hurt you and theres a lot that are really beneficial."

As for finding a Northern Scorpion in the Okanagan, if you're looking in the daylight, you will want to search under debris such as logs or stones.

"Just make sure to put that log or stone back the same way that you found it. Theres a lot of other creatures that like to live underneath," says Donadt.

But one of the best ways to find a scorpion is to look at night as they are nocturnal.

"This is when they're out and about," she says. "Basically, you can buy a little UV flashlight and just kind of shine that around the ground or around piles of rocks. They'll glow really brightly so you can't miss it."

It is believed scorpions glow under UV light thanks to the fluorescent compounds in their exoskeletons.

The Northern Scorpion is found in areas of southern B.C., southern Alberta and southern Saskatchewan.