Expensive wheelchair stolen from man while he was fishing

Photo: RCMP

The West Kelowna RCMP is searching for an expensive wheelchair stolen from a vehicle outside Peachland.

While a man was fishing on Sept. 9 at Headwater Lake, someone broke through a small vent window of the vehicle and stole a two-piece foldable Veloce carbon fibre wheelchair worth $7,000.

A Canon 7D camera with a 150-600 mm lens, valued at $5,000, loose change, fishing tackle and a battery charger were also stolen.

If you can help to return this specialized ultra-light wheelchair to its rightful owner, contact West Kelowna RCMP or call Crime Stoppers and cite file number 2020-56836.