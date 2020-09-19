Crossing Creek Community Theatre needs stage for 2021 show

Photo: Loraine Taylor

Crossing Creek Community Theatre is looking for a location as it prepares to perform its next production in February.

The West Kelowna theatre troupe will perform its version of The Carol Burnett Show from Feb. 12-15, and it has already planned its COVID-19 protocols. It will perform the play to audiences of no more than 50 people, with social bubbles of six patrons or fewer allowed to sit together.

“We hope to bring as much interest, promotion and customers to you as you will bring to us,” Crossing Creek artistic director Leanne Reimer said in a press release. “We would like a venue where our audience bubbles could be safely seated two metres apart and have the opportunity to enjoy a glass of local wine or beer at intermission.”

Anyone with a location is invited to reach out to Crossing Creek Community Theatre at [email protected].