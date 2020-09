Photo: Sarita Patel

Heads up if you're driving towards West Kelowna on the William R. Bennett Bridge Friday morning there appears to be a large quantity of what looks like styrofoam on the bridge just past the midpoint of the bridge.

"It's just past the middle of the bridge and you kind of come up on it without seeing it," says one eyewitness.

No word on where the debris came from but it does not appear to be impacting traffic at this time.