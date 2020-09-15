Boil water notice downgraded for Lakeview-Rose Valley System

Photo: The City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna has downgraded the boil water notice for the Lakeview-Rose Valley System to a water quality advisory, effective immediately.



The notice was required to complete a construction milestone to tie in a 600 mm main that will connect the Lakeview-Rose Valley System.



The work meant water may have entered the system without receiving chlorine disinfection and without chlorine treatment, disinfection against microorganisms (bacteria, protozoa, etc.) will not occur.



The results of final tests have confirmed the notice can now be downgraded.



The Water Quality Advisory must remain in effect because of higher than normal turbidity remaining in the system from the seasonal breakdown of algae in the Rose Valley Reservoir.



In the following weeks, similar tie-in work will be completed on a 750mm water main.



The Pritchard-Sunnyside System also remains on a water quality advisory.



Children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more or seek an alternative safe source for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.



A safe source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Clean water will be free for the duration of the Water Quality Advisory but customers are asked to bring clean bottles for filling.



To determine if you live in the Lakeview-Rose Valley or Pritchard-Sunnyside System, please see the city's Water Quality Advisory Map.