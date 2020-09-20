North Westside Road residents can dispose of unwanted bulky household items in October

Photo: Regional District of Central Okanagan

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has announced North Westside Road residents in the Central Okanagan will soon have an opportunity to dispose of their unwanted bulky items.

Between Oct. 7 and Oct. 14, during regular operating hours at the North Westside Road Transfer Station, residents can get rid of their large household items for a cost of $20 per truckload.

This opportunity is available to those with valid identification for items including appliances, scrap metal, lawn mowers, motorized parts, household, and outdoor furniture.

Hazardous waste such as computers and electronics will not be accepted. Unwanted fridges and freezers will be accepted at $15 per item.

Cash or cheques are the only accepted forms of payment.

The North Westside Road Transfer Station is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. It is located at the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road.

Contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250 or email [email protected]