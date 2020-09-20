162618
162166
West Kelowna  

North Westside Road residents can dispose of unwanted bulky household items in October

Get rid of that old sofa

- | Story: 310685

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has announced North Westside Road residents in the Central Okanagan will soon have an opportunity to dispose of their unwanted bulky items.

Between Oct. 7 and Oct. 14, during regular operating hours at the North Westside Road Transfer Station, residents can get rid of their large household items for a cost of $20 per truckload.

This opportunity is available to those with valid identification for items including appliances, scrap metal, lawn mowers, motorized parts, household, and outdoor furniture.

Hazardous waste such as computers and electronics will not be accepted. Unwanted fridges and freezers will be accepted at $15 per item. 

Cash or cheques are the only accepted forms of payment. 

The North Westside Road Transfer Station is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. It is located at the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road.

Contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250 or email [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

151955
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


162936


Real Estate
4151848
3303 Mabel Lake Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$160,000
more details
161681


161951


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

George
George Kelowna SPCA >




162108


Almost nailed it

Galleries
Almost nailed it..
RuPaul scoops record fifth win at 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Showbiz
RuPaul broke records when he scooped the Outstanding Host for a...
Twins have no self control for fruit snacks
Must Watch
Twins fail to keep their hands off of fruit snacks when told by...
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Sunday! Relax, watch some football, and waste some time.
Sunday Dose (2)
Daily Dose




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154831
161944