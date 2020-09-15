162805
162166
West Kelowna  

Residents of West Kelowna have 2 weeks to pay taxes without incurring penalties

Tax penalty date nears

- | Story: 310674

Time is running out for property owners in West Kelowna who have not paid municipal taxes to do so before penalties kick in.

A 10 per cent penalty will be applied to all municipal property taxes paid after Sept. 30.

Typically, penalties are slapped on all taxes not paid by the July deadline, however, in an effort to ease the burden on those hit hard by COVID-19, the penalty date was pushed back three months.

Property owners can pay their taxes in four ways:

  • Online through your financial institution. Allow three business days for processing to ensure the City of West Kelowna receives your payment by 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
  • By cheque or money order, using the after hours drop box next to Municipal Hall’s main entry at 2760 Cameron Road.
  • By cheque or money order through the mail.
  • In person at Municipal Hall, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

You can also claim your homeowners grant online.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

160620
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


162936


Real Estate
4165626
18 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$949,900
more details
161983




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shadow
Shadow Kelowna SPCA >




162401


Moon facts

Galleries
Check out these super cool moon facts.
Moon facts (2)
Galleries
Chadwick Boseman laid to rest in South Carolina
Showbiz
Chadwick Boseman was laid to rest near his South Carolina...
Corgi can’t contain excitement at the sound of a crinkled water bottle
Must Watch
Check out how Yumi the corgi reacts every time he hears the sound...
Dwayne Johnson back at work following COVID-19 recovery
Showbiz
Dwayne Johnson has returned to work on Red Notice after battling...




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162287
161944