Residents of West Kelowna have 2 weeks to pay taxes without incurring penalties

Time is running out for property owners in West Kelowna who have not paid municipal taxes to do so before penalties kick in.

A 10 per cent penalty will be applied to all municipal property taxes paid after Sept. 30.

Typically, penalties are slapped on all taxes not paid by the July deadline, however, in an effort to ease the burden on those hit hard by COVID-19, the penalty date was pushed back three months.

Property owners can pay their taxes in four ways:

Online through your financial institution. Allow three business days for processing to ensure the City of West Kelowna receives your payment by 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

By cheque or money order, using the after hours drop box next to Municipal Hall’s main entry at 2760 Cameron Road.

By cheque or money order through the mail.

In person at Municipal Hall, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

You can also claim your homeowners grant online.