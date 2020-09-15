Construction of new roundabout to close intersection in Westbank

Photo: WFN

A busy intersection on the Westbank First Nation is being closed until the end of November so much-needed improvements can take place.

A roundabout is being installed at the Carrington and Butt Road intersection, in addition to the implementation of sidewalk and bike lanes, improved street lighting, and utility upgrades.

The closure will begin on September 18 and run until the end of November. During that time, the intersection will be closed except to local traffic. Motorists should expect delays, including single lane alternating traffic, at times.

Development along the Carrington corridor such as the Carrington Ridge Apartments or the under-construction Marriott hotel, has increased traffic on the roadway considerably in recent years.