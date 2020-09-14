Life in prison, no chance of parole for 12 years, for 2018 hotel room murder

Photo: Facebook Rama Guaravarapu

A Lower Mainland man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years for the murder of his partner while the pair were vacationing in West Kelowna.

Justice Alison Beames handed the sentence to Tejwant Danjou, 71, after a day-long hearing on Monday. He was found guilty of the second-degree murder of Rama Guaravarapu after a trial last month.

Danjou never denied killing Guaravarapu, going so far as to plead guilty on the first day of trial. The very next day, Danjou took back his guilty plea, after refusing to admit he had intended to kill her.

By definition, murder is homicide where the accused has the intent to kill, or knew the injuries inflicted are likely to cause death. Homicide without intent to kill is manslaughter, which the defence argued Danjou should have been convicted of.

On the evening of July 22, 2018, Danjou repeatedly struck Rama Guaravarapu with a wine bottle inside the couple’s hotel room at the West Kelowna Best Western. Guaravarapu, who had travelled from her home in Surrey to the Okanagan with Danjou for a weekend of wine tasting, died on the floor of the room, in a pool of blood and red wine.

The defence had argued Danjou had been suffering from a delusional disorder of the jealous type for many months leading up to the killing, convinced Guaravarapu had been cheating on him. Court heard Danjou had previously been physically violent towards Guaravarapu. She had told her friends that Danjou had threatened to kill her in the past and Guaravarapu had expressed interest in leaving him at least six times prior to her death.

Danjou will be 83 years old when he becomes eligible for parole.

