New supportive housing plans for Westbank

Photo: Contributed

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing has announced new supportive housing plans on Westbank First Nation lands.

Through BC Housing and Turning Points Collaborative Society, the province is working to build up to 52 new homes for people experiencing homelessness.

"Housing is the foundation on which people build their lives and the importance of safe, secure housing has never been clearer," says Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. "We're working in partnership with First Nations and local governments across the province to build much needed new supportive housing, because we know it works. When people without homes are provided a place to call their own with the supports they need to succeed, everyone in the community benefits."

A rezoning application has been submitted to the Westbank First Nation for lands at 3235 Cougar Road. The application has received first reading which now provides opportunities for public consultation.

More information will be available this coming fall from BC Housing.

The supportive housing building would be operated by Turning Points Collaborative Society with staff on site 24/7 providing supports, meal programs, life and employment skills training, and health and wellness services.

"We are honoured to be able to work with BC Housing in the creation of the Cougar Road supportive housing site," says Randene Wejr, executive director of Turning Points Collaborative. "This is the start of something very special."

If the application for rezoning is approved this fall, BC Housing will update on the estimated budget with funding coming from the Supportive Housing Fund as well as proposed construction timelines.

BC Housing would enter a sublease with the current lessee of the location.

Freeport Industries, local modular-home builder has been chosen to lead the construction of the project.