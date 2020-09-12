Car caught fire off Highway 97 in West Kelowna Saturday morning

Photo: Randy Millis West Kelowna firefighters extinguished a car fire Saturday morning.

A car was completely destroyed by fire Saturday morning in West Kelowna.

The fire occurred at about 6 a.m., on Concord Road, near the Highway 97 and Westlake Road intersection.

It's unclear what caused the early morning fire, but firefighters from West Kelowna Fire Rescue quickly arrived on scene and extinguished the blaze.

The burning car appeared to be just off the road, surrounded by tall grass, but firefighters were able to douse the fire before it spread.