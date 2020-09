Photo: Contributed

A three vehicle crash in West Kelowna has resulted in the closure of Byland Road.

Just after 6 p.m. a van, SUV and car collided at the Byland Road and Old Okanagan Highway intersection. A Castanet reader says two tow trucks, RCMP, ambulance and fire services attended the scene.

It is believed some of the people involved sustained minor injuries. Castanet will update if more information becomes available.