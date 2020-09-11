162114
West Kelowna  

Outdoor watering now permitted, boil water notice continues for Lakeview-Rose Valley System

Watering restrictions eased

The City of West Kelowna is fully lifting outdoor watering restrictions for the Lakeview-Rose Valley water system at midnight.

This comes after the completion of the first water main tie-in for the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant. 

A boil water notice remains in place and will continue until early next week as final tests are being conducted. 

This construction milestone involved the tie in of a 600 mm main which will connect Lakeview-Rose Valley System to the new water treatment plant in the future. 

The limits on automated outdoor water use was set in place because the work had reduced available water throughout the system by more than 40 per cent.

The City of West Kelowna thanks residents for their patience during the required work.

Th boil water notice is staying in place until early next week because water had potentially entered the system without being disinfected by chlorine. 

All residents must only use the water after it is brought to a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute unless seeking an alternative source for teeth brushing, drinking, baby formula, food, ice and washing produce.

A safe alternative source for drinking water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.

Residents are also reminded that a second similar tie-in to a 750 mm water main is scheduled for the end of September. More information will be released by the city at a later date.

