162623
West Kelowna  

Why has the cost of the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant jumped from $49M to $75M

Rising cost of water plant

- | Story: 310253

Some residents in West Kelowna are demanding answers as to why the cost of constructing the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant has jumped by about $26 million from original estimates.

Estimates five years ago pegged the cost of a new water treatment plant at $49 million, $41 million of which was provided through a federal-provincial grant.

Those costs eventually rose to $53.5 million, then, the current $75 million.

According to some residents, the city has been secretive as to why the costs have jumped, citing costs of water treatment plants in other similar sized cities such as Penticton ($35M) and Vernon ($41M).

West Kelowna Chief Administrative Officer Paul Gipps told Castanet News figures used to determine costs have come straight from an engineering firm experienced in building water treatment plants.

"It's not a number the city just grabbed," he said.

Gipps says, while he doesn't know enough about the water plants in other cities, he does believe given recent plants built in similar sized communities, he's comfortable with the cost estimate.

He adds the original estimate was based on a concept plan. The city didn't have land at the time so design and construction estimates were not site specific.

Once the property was purchased for just under $1 million, Gipps says site specific design work could be undertaken.

"What we do know is that over time, costs have only gone up. We've added to the project because we've built in an interconnect. We've added an extra $7 million to interconnect other parts of the city which is extra piping that wasn't planned originally," he said.

"Again, we're relying on engineering firms. They're the specialists. They're the ones that came up with these numbers, and now at full design they are saying here is what it's going to cost, and here's our level of certainty on what it's going to cost."

The additional cost of design and construction means those water users will pay an additional $34 to cover the extra borrowing costs.

However, Gipps says that number could come down if the project comes in under budget.

"We are certainly hopeful that our contract prices will come in less. Our first contract came in significantly less than we had originally budgeted.

"We are hoping the big contract will come in along the same lines, but again, I would rather keep the number the engineering firm gave us, then see where it comes in."

Affected residents have all been mailed a Subject to Petition Against package outlining the borrowing procedure and cost of repayment.

Those residents have until Oct. 2 to respond if they are against the borrowing and repayment plan.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

161359
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


160198


Real Estate
4182680
# 115 580 Sarsons Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$398,000
more details
154547


161117


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

George
George Kelowna SPCA >




161951


Daily Dose- September 11, 2020

Daily Dose
It’s practically the weekend, enjoy the scroll.
Daily Dose- September 11, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
Justin Timberlake joins team hoping to bring baseball to Nashville
Showbiz
Justin Timberlake has stepped up to the plate and hopes to score...
Even better than expected
Galleries
These things turned out way better than expected.
Even better than expected (2)
Galleries




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162180
161715