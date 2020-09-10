162623
West Kelowna  

West Kelowna council will begin tackling short-term rental solutions later this month

Talking short term rentals

- | Story: 310224

West Kelowna council will begin the long process of determining how to regulate short-term rentals within the city later this month.

City CAO Paul Gipps told council this week the issue will be brought back for council discussion at the next evening meeting, Aug. 29.

With wide public interest in the topic, Gipps suggested an evening meeting would give more residents an opportunity to view the meeting via webcast.

Short-term rentals with the city have been a bone of contention in some neighbourhoods within the city for several years.

Vacation rentals are plentiful, and illegal, in West Kelowna. In July, there were approximately 375 short-term rental listings on websites such as Airbnb and VRBO, down from about 500 at the beginning of 2020.

The topic was on the agenda for a meeting last month, however, council decided to defer it to a later meeting where they would have more time to discuss it properly.

Coun. Doug Findlater called the issue complex, saying a lot of consultation will be needed before the city can move forward.

"There are quite a number of members of the public, of residents who are afflicted with these things being next door and on their street. They are looking for leadership on council. I don't think council can solve the problem, pass a motion and close every party house tonight," said Findlater during the Aug. 25 meeting.

Council is not expected to make a decision one way or another this month, but rather, give direction to staff as to how to proceed.

Those discussions are expected to centre around whether to continue on the current course and step up enforcement against illegal rentals, or look at options around making short-term rentals legal.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


160198


Real Estate
4133752
2293 Lillooet Cres
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$850,000
more details
153165


162339


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

George
George Kelowna SPCA >




153450


Even better than expected

Galleries
These things turned out way better than expected.
Even better than expected (2)
Galleries
Toddler and triplets have a laugh at lunch
Must Watch
“The Garnet Family having hilarious and electric fun at...
Jane Fonda to embark on virtual book club tour
Showbiz
Jane Fonda is to promote her forthcoming tome What Can I Do? My...
Little girl adorably recreates iconic movie scenes during quarantine
Must Watch
4-year-old Madison Presser and her family recreated scenes from...




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160969
161715