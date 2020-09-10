West Kelowna council will begin tackling short-term rental solutions later this month

Photo: Contributed

West Kelowna council will begin the long process of determining how to regulate short-term rentals within the city later this month.

City CAO Paul Gipps told council this week the issue will be brought back for council discussion at the next evening meeting, Aug. 29.

With wide public interest in the topic, Gipps suggested an evening meeting would give more residents an opportunity to view the meeting via webcast.

Short-term rentals with the city have been a bone of contention in some neighbourhoods within the city for several years.

Vacation rentals are plentiful, and illegal, in West Kelowna. In July, there were approximately 375 short-term rental listings on websites such as Airbnb and VRBO, down from about 500 at the beginning of 2020.

The topic was on the agenda for a meeting last month, however, council decided to defer it to a later meeting where they would have more time to discuss it properly.

Coun. Doug Findlater called the issue complex, saying a lot of consultation will be needed before the city can move forward.

"There are quite a number of members of the public, of residents who are afflicted with these things being next door and on their street. They are looking for leadership on council. I don't think council can solve the problem, pass a motion and close every party house tonight," said Findlater during the Aug. 25 meeting.

Council is not expected to make a decision one way or another this month, but rather, give direction to staff as to how to proceed.

Those discussions are expected to centre around whether to continue on the current course and step up enforcement against illegal rentals, or look at options around making short-term rentals legal.