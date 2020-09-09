Convicted Mount Boucherie teacher handed lifetime teaching ban

Photo: Facebook Bradley Furman

A former West Kelowna high school teacher who's serving a three-year prison sentence for having a sexual relationship with a student had his teaching licence permanently stripped this week.

Bradley Furman was arrested in May 2018 after staff at Mount Boucherie Secondary first noticed an inappropriate relationship had developed between him and a female Grade 12 student following spring break of that year.

He resigned from his teaching position on June 16, 2018.

Despite a no-contact order with the student, Furman continued to Skype with the 17-year-old student, and meet up for multiple sexual encounters between June 2018 and July 2019, after he was released on bail. He was arrested for breaching his bail conditions four times before he was finally kept in custody in the summer of 2019.

While the Crown had sought a sentence of close to six years for sexual exploitation of a young person, obstructing justice and multiple bail breaches, Furman was sentenced to 38 months in prison last February, minus about 11 months of enhanced presentence credit.

On Tuesday, the BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation published a consent resolution summary, stating Furman has agreed to a lifetime ban on teaching.

The agreement notes that Furman “engaged in criminal misconduct involving a serious sexual exploitation of a vulnerable student” and he “attempted to mislead and obstruct the District’s investigation.”

With credit for time served, Furman was left with about 27 months left to serve, but he'll be eligible to apply for full parole in November.